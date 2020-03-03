CARTERET COUNTY — County Commissioner Bob Cavanaugh finished as the Republican choice in the only primary contest for a County Board of Commissioners races.
Voters from District 3, which includes parts of Morehead City, Wildwood and Broad Creek, selected Mr. Cavanaugh over challenger Chimer Clark Jr.
According to Tuesday’s returns, Mr. Cavanaugh won 59.25% of the vote, or 1,841 ballots. Mr. Clark won 40.75%, or 1,266 ballots.
Neither candidate could be reached for comment by presstime. For more coverage of this and other Carteret County races, visit carolinacoastonline.com.
Mr. Cavanaugh moves on to a November General Election race against Democratic candidate Kathleen Colbert.
