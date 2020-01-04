ATLANTIC BEACH — At its first meeting of 2020, the town planning board is scheduled to take action on a suite of Unified Development Ordinance changes.
The board is set to meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the town hall boardroom at 125 West Fort Macon Road. The meeting is open to the public.
During the meeting, the board will continue a public hearing on nine proposed UDO amendments. After the public hearing, the planning board may take action to recommend, not recommend or recommend with changes the proposed amendments to the town council.
According to the agenda packet, the amendments propose new procedures, requirements, standards and other development ordinance language. The proposed amendments are as follows:
- Adding a provision to the UDO to have minor amendments to major site plans review as the same concept and therefore begin review at the second phase of the major site plan review procedure.
- Changing language to limit temporary signage on lots zoned for mixed use or commercial (instead of business) uses to 32 square feet of sign area per sign.
- Correcting a diagram in the UDO’s grade determination section.
- Removing a conflict between the standards and rules of measurement sections regarding measuring sign area.
- Removing a note that reduces the rear setback for corner lots in the RSC (residential single-family conservation) district to 7 feet.
- Allowing corner lots in the RSD (residential single-family duplex) district to have a reduced rear setback of 5 feet.
- Allowing corner lots in the MUN (mixed use neighborhood) district to have a reduced rear setback of 5 feet or 10 feet for multi-family buildings with three or more units.
- Clarifying the 5-foot standard for reduced rear setbacks on corner lots applies to single-family detached and duplex dwellings only.
- Reducing the side setback in the COM (commercial corridor) district from residential uses from 10 feet to 5 feet.
