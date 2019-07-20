CHC board set to meet
MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret Health Care Board of Directors will meet Monday in Meeting Room 2 at the hospital, 3500 Arendell St., Morehead City. The board will meet in closed session beginning at 9 a.m. and will go into open session at 10:30 a.m.
-----
Chat with Chief set for Tuesday
BEAUFORT — Town Police Chief Paul Burdette is hosting another Chat with the Chief event at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Broad Street train depot.
Chat with the Chief is a regular event meant to foster a dialogue between Chief Burdette and Beaufort residents. It also allows town residents to stay abreast of town law enforcement trends.
All town residents are encouraged to attend.
