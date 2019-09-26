HONOLULU — USS Oklahoma Sailor Edwin B. McCabe, 27, of Newport, was buried Wednesday at the Punchbowl at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific.
On Dec. 7, 1941, Mr. McCabe was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which was moored at Ford Island, Pearl Harbor, when the ship was attacked by Japanese aircraft.
During the attack, the USS Oklahoma sustained multiple torpedo hits and capsized, resulting in the deaths of 429 crewmen, including Mr. McCabe.
From December 1941 to June 1944, U.S. Navy personnel recovered the remains of the deceased crew, which were interred in the Halawa and Nu’uanu cemeteries.
In September 1947, while tasked with recovering and identifying fallen U.S. personnel in the Pacific Theater, members of the American Graves Registration Service disinterred the remains of U.S. casualties from the two cemeteries and transferred them to the Central Identification Laboratory at Schofield Barracks.
At the laboratory, staff were able to confirm the identity of 35 men from the USS Oklahoma.
The other unidentified remains were buried at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl.
In October 1949, a military board classified those who could not be identified as non-recoverable, including Mr. McCabe.
However, in April 2015, the deputy secretary of defense issued a policy memorandum directing the disinterment of unknowns associated with the USS Oklahoma.
In accordance, on June 15, 2015, Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency personnel began exhuming the remains from the Punchbowl for analysis.
Mr. McCabe’s remains were identified Nov. 26, 2018.
Scientists identified Mr. McCabe by using anthropological analysis, circumstantial and material evidence, mitochondrial DNA and autosomal DNA analysis.
