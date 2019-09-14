Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, Sept. 16: cheese sticks, marinara dipping sauce, cheeseburger macaroni, garlic bread stick, side salad, buttery carrot coins, mixed berry cup, milk.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: chicken breast nugget, whole wheat roll, yogurt parfait, French fries, steamed broccoli and cheese, fresh apple, milk.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: ham and cheese wrap, turkey taco salad, fiesta black beans, fiesta corn, chilled applesauce, milk.
Thursday, Sept. 19: chicken sandwich, corndog, baked potato tots, seasoned green beans, sliced peaches, mixed fruit juice, milk.
Friday, Sept. 20: cheese pizza, cheeseburger, baked beans, pears and whipped topping, milk.
A choice of low-fat or skim milk is available with all meals. Fruits, fruit juice, vegetables and peanut butter sandwiches are available with lunch. Meal choices are subject to change based on availability.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Monday, Sept. 16: cheese sticks, marinara dipping sauce, cheeseburger macaroni, garlic bread stick, side salad, buttery carrot coins, mixed berry cup, milk.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: chicken breast nugget, whole wheat roll, yogurt parfait, French fries, steamed broccoli and cheese, fresh apple, milk.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: ham and cheese wrap, turkey taco salad, fiesta black beans, fiesta corn, chilled applesauce, milk.
Thursday, Sept. 19: corndog, baked potato tots, seasoned green beans, sliced peaches, mixed fruit juice, milk.
Friday, Sept. 20: cheese pizza, cheeseburger, baked beans, pears and whipped topping, milk.
Choice of skim and low-fat milk is available at breakfast and lunch.
Fruits, vegetables, pizza, hamburgers or cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets or chick fillet sandwiches, French fries and whole wheat rolls are also available at lunch. Meal choices are subject to change.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Monday, Sept. 16: country-style biscuit, sausage patty, orange juice, milk.
Tuesday, Sept. 17: breakfast pizza, chilled applesauce, milk.
Wednesday, Sept. 18: blueberry muffin, mixed berry cup, milk.
Thursday, Sept. 19: breakfast on a stick, apple juice, milk.
Friday, Sept. 20: cereal variety, graham crackers, apple juice, milk.
