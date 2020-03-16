Gregory Dixon, 69, of Morehead City, died Thursday, March 12, 2020, at the Crystal Coast Hospice House in Newport.
A private memorial service will be held by the family.
Gregory is survived by his wife of 43 years, Marga Dixon; his stepchildren, Albert Jessup of Newport and Rebecca Hamilton of Jacksonville, Fla.; and a brother, Phillip Dixon of Mill Creek.
Due to the ongoing health concerns with the coronavirus, we are strongly recommending those most at risk - older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions and those with weakened immune systems, as well of those who may be experiencing symptoms, to please not attend the service. Per executive order of the state of North Carolina as of March 17, services will be limited to no more than 100 people.
