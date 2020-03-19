Virginia “Ginger” Ann Donaldson, 79, of Newport, passed away Sunday, March 15, 2020, at home and in peace, surrounded by her family.
The family will hold a private service locally, with a memorial celebration at a later date in Jackson, Ga.
Ginger was born May 24, 1940, in Bowling Green, Ohio, to the late Garold and Delabel Lee. On December 23, 1960, she married the love of her life, Jimmy Devon Donaldson, and together they raised four children.
Ginger enjoyed many activities and pastimes; she took pride in being a wonderful chocolatier and cheesecake baker, however, caring for her family was the highlight of her life. She and Devon were loyal members of First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City, and prior at Stark UMC in Jackson, Ga.
Ginger is survived by her husband of nearly 60 years, Jimmy Devon; her four children and spouses, Pamela and Bevin Wall, Christopher and Gretchen Donaldson, Cynthia and Luke Melia and Amanda Lee Donaldson; as well as nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; a large and deeply beloved Ohio family; and countless friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for memorial donations to be made in her honor to Community Home Care & Hospice, 662 W Corbett Ave., Swansboro, NC 28584, or to the First Presbyterian Church, 1604 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557. Online donation options are available.
Arrangements are by Brooks Funeral Home and Crematory of Morehead City. Access online obituary and internet condolences through www.brooksfuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
(Paid obituary)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.