Employees and representatives with the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce pose for a photo during a ribbon-cutting event at Flatlands Jessup Insurance recently. The insurance provider opened an office in Morehead City in the Mackenzie Square shopping center at 3332 Bridges St., Suite D. (Chamber of Commerce photo)
