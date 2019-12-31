BEAUFORT — One person sustained minor injuries following a blaze at Monroe Johnson Construction Co. at 313 Merrimon Road in Beaufort Tuesday.
At 10:30 a.m., fire crews from Beaufort, North River, Otway, Harkers Island and the County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the fire. By 11 a.m., firefighters had extinguished the fire.
Prior to their arrival, Monroe Johnson owner Tony Bonaylla and several of his employees did what they could to contain the fire that was largely sequestered to a corner of the building. Mr. Bonaylla sustained minor injuries to his leg, largely from his efforts to stop the fire from spreading.
According to Mr. Bonaylla, the fire started while he was working on a truck. A part fell from the truck and caught fire, and the blaze quickly grew.
He said crews were on the scene in minutes and managed to quickly contain the fire. No other structures were in danger.
Contact Dean-Paul Stephens at 252-726-7081, ext. 232; email Dean@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @DeanPEStephens.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.