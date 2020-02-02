CAPE CARTERET — The Old Ferry Channel in Bogue Sound from Cape Carteret to Emerald Isle appears likely to get dredged by this fall, for the first time in decades.
The project, which the county has been working on for a couple of years, is also to include Deer Creek in Cape Carteret.
In an email Tuesday, Greg Rudolph, manager of the Carteret County Shore Protection Office, said it will take about 75 days to get permits for the project once all adjacent property owners have been notified by mail, a process that’s ongoing.
"But that is going to put us awfully close to the (Wednesday) April 1 dredging moratorium deadline,” which is designed mostly to protect sea turtles, he added.
