BEAUFORT — In-person early voting in the special election for North Carolina’s 3rd Congressional District begins Wednesday.
Three one-stop locations will open across Carteret County to accept residents who need to register to vote and those who want to cast a ballot in the race. Voters do not need to present photo identification for this election.
The one-stop early voting period will run through Friday, Sept. 6 weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Carteret County residents can vote at one of three early voting locations, the County Board of Elections office at 1702 Live Oak St., Suite 200, Beaufort; the Western Park Community Center, 275 Old Highway 58, Cedar Point; or Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center, 100 McQueen Ave., Newport.
Friday, Interim County Deputy Director of the BOE Shawne Southard said her office has the three one-stop sites fully staffed and ready to roll Wednesday.
Voters in 17 counties in the eastern region of the state will head to the pools on Election Day, Tuesday, Sept. 10, to select their next congressman.
Gov. Roy Cooper called the special election earlier this year after the February death of longtime Rep. Walter Jones Jr., R-N.C., who represented the district for more than two decades.
After a packed primary in April, Republicans visited the polls again in July for a Republican runoff.
Now all eligible voters in Carteret, Beaufort, Camden, Chowan, Craven, Currituck, Dare, Greene, Hyde, Lenoir, Jones, Onslow, Pamlico, Pasquotank, Perquimans, Tyrrell and part of Pitt counties will be able to make their selections.
There will be one Saturday early voting session in Carteret County on Saturday, Aug. 24 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. All three sites will be open.
Absentee by mail voting in the contest is already underway. As of Friday, Ms. Southard said the office had received back approximately six voted absentee ballots.
To request a ballot by mail, fill out the form found at https://s3.amazonaws.com/dl.ncsbe.gov/Forms/NCAbsenteeBallotRequestForm.pdf and submit it to the BOE.
Voters have their choice of four candidates.
According to filings with the Federal Elections Commission, state Rep. Greg Murphy, the Republican seeking Rep. Jones’ seat, leads in fundraising. As of June 30, his campaign committee reports $559,275.09 in contributions. As of the latest filing, the committee had $60,660.83 cash on hand.
Democrat Allen Thomas trailed him in campaign contributions as of June 30, reporting $204,575.51. That report ended with a cash on hand total of $124,006.63.
Neither Libertarian Tim Harris nor Constitution Party candidate Greg Holt have financial statements immediately available through the FEC.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
