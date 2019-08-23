NEWPORT — A low pressure area off the east coast of Florida may form into a tropical cyclone, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Meanwhile, a National Weather Service meteorologist at the service’s Newport weather forecast office expect some rain and breezes locally from this low pressure area, but says its too early to tell if any severe weather will result from it.
According to the NHC’s tropical weather outlook issued at 2 p.m. Friday, the latest available, a low pressure area just east of the coast of southeastern Florida is “becoming better organized.” The NHC said there’s a 70% chance of a tropical cyclone forming within 48 hours and a 90% chance of a tropical cyclone forming in the next five days.
According to the NHC, the low pressure areas is forecast to move generally northwestward, near or over the eastern Florida peninsula Saturday. Afterward, the system is expected to move northeastward, to an area offshore of the southeastern U.S. coast.
“If the current trend continues, a tropical depression is likely to form by Saturday night,” the NHC said in its outlook. “Regardless of development, local heavy rains are possible over the northwestern Bahamas and the southern and central Florida peninsula through the weekend.”
The NHC advises interests in the northwestern Bahamas, the Florida peninsula and the southeast U.S. Coast, which includes North Carolina, to monitor the progress of the system. An U.S. Air Force Reserve hurricane hunter aircraft is schedule to investigate the system Saturday, if necessary.
While the NHC forecast indicates the low pressure area might move further up the coast, NWS warning coordination meteorologist Erik Heden said some rain and breezy conditions may result from this weather system, but as of Friday afternoon, that’s all he could say.
“Right now most of the effects are over the water,” he said, “but it’s too early to tell (if any severe weather will occur).”
