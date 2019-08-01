Morehead City — The Morehead City Police Department is seeking help identifying and locating several individuals allegedly involved in a larceny and financial card fraud case.
According to the department, four individuals worked together to distract a woman and steal her purse while she was shopping. Officials released surveillance camera stills of the suspects and ask anyone with information to contact police at either 252-726-1911 or 252-726-3131, or call Crimestoppers 252-726-4636.
MCPD reminds people to always keep an eye on their belongings while they are shopping.
