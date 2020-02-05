BEAUFORT — Town officials are encouraging the public to take part in an online survey geared toward identifying accessibility issues with streets, sidewalks and other public infrastructure.
“The (Americans with Disabilities Act) survey that has been put out online, I hope people are taking a look at that and going online,” Commissioner Sharon Harker said recently. “It leads to actually getting better walkability in our town.”
The survey is one of the initial steps in the town’s efforts to update its ADA Transition Plan.
Go to page 5A in today's edition (Wednesday, Feb. 5) to read the rest of this article and see a photo by News-Times Photo Editor Dylan Ray. The Carteret County News-Times can be picked up from stands all over the county, or you can subscribe online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.