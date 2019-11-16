Editor's note: This article was last updated at 2:02 p.m. Nov. 16.
NEWPORT — One person was seriously injured in a house fire that destroyed a home at 138 Oriental Drive early Saturday morning.
Multiple fire departments reported to the scene, and there was no word on the condition of the person who sustained major injuries as of presstime. That person was originally transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City and then transported to another hospital, according to Morehead City Fire Chief Jamie Fulk.
Chief Fulk said the cause of the blaze was still under investigation as of Saturday afternoon.
The call came in at 5:31 a.m. Saturday, and Chief Fulk said crews cleared the scene about 10:30 a.m.
According to a press release from Morehead City, three people lived in the home, which is a total loss.
A house next door and a shed were also damaged in the blaze. A transformer was compromised and three neighboring homes were temporarily without power. Power was restored just before 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the Morehead City Fire and EMS Facebook page.
Firefighters were told pets were inside the home at the time of the fire, and Chief Fulk said it’s believed those pets perished in the fire.
The Morehead City, Newport and Broad and Gales Creek fire departments responded to help battle the fire.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
(Previous report)
