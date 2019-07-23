BEAUFORT — On Monday, Carteret County deputies arrested Joseph Paul-Bird Costa, 29, of Nelson Neck Road in Sea Level, in connection with a robbery that occurred in Bettie.
Deputies say Mr. Costa jumped out from behind a bush and held 42-year-old William Taylor at gunpoint. Mr. Costa is accused of then firing one round from a 9mm handgun in the air. He is alleged to have held the victim at gunpoint while robbing him of his wallet containing an undisclosed amount of cash along with a pocket knife.
Mr. Costa is also accused of striking the victim in the head with the butt of the gun. Deputies report Mr. Costa and Mr. Taylor know each other and the event is an isolated incident.
Mr. Costa was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He is being held in the Carteret County jail under a $250,000 bond and his first court appearance was scheduled for Tuesday.
