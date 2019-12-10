ATLANTIC — A fire broke out in a mobile home in this Down East community, burning down the structure, according to fire officials.
Carteret County Assistant Fire Marshal Steven Gould said in an interview with the News-Times Monday a call went out at 3:51 a.m. Saturday about a structure fire at 190 Morris Marina Road. The Down East, Stacy and Cedar Island fire departments responded.
Mr. Gould said the mobile home was “a total loss,” but no injuries were reported.
“There were three individuals living in the trailer at the time,” Mr. Gould said. “Derek Young, the leaseholder, his sister, Melody, and her boyfriend, Frederick Godette.”
Wendi Gordon is the owner of the mobile home, according to Mr. Gould.
He said the cause of the fire was reportedly a pan of grease left on the stove. The assistant fire marshal said an occupant put the pan on the stove to heat for cooking, when it caught fire.
He said the occupant reportedly tried to put out the fire by throwing water on it, but it only caused the flaming grease to spread. All three occupants escaped the fire without injury.
Mr. Gould said the mobile home wasn’t insured, however.
“The Red Cross and Salvation Army have found them (the occupants) a place to stay,” he said.
