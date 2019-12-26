featured Serene scene Dec 26, 2019 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nets, buoys and trawlers line the inner docks of the Marshallberg Harbor of Refuge last week in the Down East community of Marshallberg. (Dylan Ray photo) Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News by topic Atlantic BeachBeaufortBogueBusinessCape CarteretCedar PointCountyCrime And CourtsDown EastEmerald IsleEnvironment And ScienceHealthIndian BeachMilitaryMorehead CityNewportPeletierPine Knoll ShoresPolitics And ElectionsSchoolsTransportationTrending TopicsWeather Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCourt rules Bandy owes US, state $35MSea Level's Snug Harbor closesMan charged with shooting into residenceFire crews fight blaze at The Spouter InnNewport house fire under investigationFamily Promise seeks community support for 2020La Perla restaurant to close its doorsJohnson remembered as a man of faith, family and footballBeaufort surveys businesses ahead of curb improvementsLinda Murphy, 53; service Friday Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedHis myopic, hate-filled diatribe (14)Being held to account (13)Great economic news (12)News-Times moves to semiweekly publication (9)County offers $50K for business expansion incentive package (9)DUML welcomes Shearwater, preps for voyages (7)La Perla restaurant to close its doors (7)Hypocrisy and socialism (7)County commissioners control the school board (7)Washington’s farewell still applies (6) Latest e-Edition News-Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Video
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.