MIAMI — There are two tropical storms in the region of the Atlantic Coast, but the National Hurricane Center isn’t forecasting they’ll make landfall in the U.S.
According to the 2 p.m. Tuesday advisories from the NHC, Tropical Storm Jerry is about 270 miles west-southwest of Bermuda. It has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph and was moving north at 7 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure was 29.29 inches.
Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Karen is about 65 miles south of San Juan, Puerto Rico and about 80 miles west of St. Croix. It has maximum sustained winds of 45 mph and was moving north at 8 mph. Its minimum central barometric pressure was 29.68 inches.
Neither storm is forecast to come near the U.S. Atlantic Coast.
Jerry, which the hurricane center said was weakening, is expected to turn to the east-northeast Wednesday and pass near Bermuda. The extended forecast track shows the NHC expects Jerry to weaken to a tropical depression by 8 a.m. Thursday, while continuing out to sea.
Meanwhile, the NHC forecasts Karen will continue north-northeast Wednesday with some increase in forward speed Tuesday night. Karen is expected to move over the western Atlantic Ocean, but remain far from the U.S. Coast as late as Saturday.
A third tropical storm, Tropical Storm Lorenzo, has also formed over the Atlantic Ocean. However, while the 2 p.m. Tuesday forecast showed Lorenzo may become a major hurricane by 8 a.m. Friday, its forecast doesn’t take it anywhere close to the U.S. coastline.
