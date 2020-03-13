BEAUFORT — Due to the closure of all Universal Studios theme parks until the end of March, the East Carteret High School marching band announced on its Facebook page Friday morning that its trip set for Monday, March 23 to Disney in Orlando, Fla., has been put on hold.
“This leaves many questions and will be a complicated process in reaching a solution that will involve not only Disney, but our travel agency, Carteret County Schools, etc.,” the Facebook post said.
Organizers asked that students and parents be patient as they work on a solution.
“We will keep everyone informed as information is provided to us,” the post continues.
Carteret County Schools Communications Director Tabbie Nance confirmed the trip has been put on hold.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.