MOREHEAD CITY — The Carteret County office of the State Highway Patrol expects charges to be filed soon against the “at-fault” driver in a wreck that killed Havelock resident Floyd Scott Woolbright at the intersection of Highway 101 and Old Winberry Road in the Mill Creek area Jan. 22.
In an email Monday, Highway Patrol 1st Sgt. David Clifton said the Morehead City office that day had “been completing witness interviews and consulting with the Carteret County DAs (District Attorney’s) office.
“We will be serving search warrants for all medical records and other supportive documentation to include, but not limited to, prior driving offenses and related criminal records,” he added.
“Based on evidence already gathered and with these final interviews being completed … charges should be forthcoming for the ‘at fault’ driver Joel Hardesty.”
According to a previous email to the newspaper from the trooper, the wreck took place at about 12:15 p.m. Jan. 22, when a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by Mr. Hardesty, of Beaufort, “was traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 101 towards Havelock in a slight curve and crossed the center line, striking a burgundy 2011 Toyota FJ Cruiser, driven by Floyd Scott Woolbright of Havelock, head-on.”
A subsequent email from Sgt. Clifton said the vehicle driven by Mr. Hardesty was traveling at 82 mph at the time of impact.
Mr. Hardesty was airlifted to Vidant Health in Greenville with life-threatening injuries by an East Care helicopter. His condition was unavailable at presstime.
Mr. Woolbright was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt. Clifton said Senior Trooper Adam Collins is the primary investigator on the case and has been assisted by himself, Sgt. Alisha Elson, Master Trooper Matthew Bunn and Master Trooper Roger Pitman.
Carteret County Sheriff’s Office deputies Sgt. Ronnie Hall and James Sorrels and three fire departments – Beaufort, Mill Creek and Harlowe – also responded to the accident due to the severity of the crash, which shut down the highway for a considerable amount of time.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
