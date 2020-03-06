BEAUFORT — Town officials could pursue a piecemeal strategy to fixing the town’s boardwalk and bulkhead.
This is according to Commissioner Ann Carter and Mayor Rett Newton, who made the suggestion at Beaufort commissioners’ Feb. 27 and 28 board retreat at Moonrakers.
“We might consider doing half of it at a time,” Ms. Carter said. “And we can still do that but we don’t need to wait until we have to shut down the whole operation.”
The Front Street boardwalk along the edge of Taylor’s Creek downtown has been part of the Beaufort community since 1976. In recent years, town staff have expressed concerns with the boardwalk, citing its slowly diminishing structural integrity.
Staff and officials alike maintain the boardwalk is safe for use by the public, but they want to reinforce the structure before it becomes unsafe for pedestrian traffic.
“It’s not catastrophic,” Town Manager John Day said, “and looking at the bigger picture, it’s going to be the board’s decision how to move forward.”
During last year’s board retreat, commissioners discussed a deep dive into the boardwalk issue in which there were a number of structural issues. These include replacing a number of elements and the boardwalk itself, specifically: the rails, decking and framing.
Town staff also emphasized corrosion concerns regarding the bulkhead cap.
Previously, the projected price for improvements was a little more than $1 million.
“It’s more than just the bulkhead,” Mayor Newton said. “There are many different pieces that need to be talked about it.”
Town officials continued the discussion at last month’s retreat.
“I would like to put (the boardwalk project) into a cost (study) and (establish) a timeline,” Ms. Carter said at the Feb. 28 retreat. Mayor Newton agreed and added that all the projects are connected.
Ms. Carter said it would be in the best interest of the town to get started on some of the projects.
“We planned to do it before, we anticipated doing it. Then, all of a sudden, it died,” Ms. Carter said.
In regards to the boardwalk, Ms. Carter said the town could financially suffer if officials shut down the entire expanse for improvements.
“The bottom line is, eventually, that bulkhead has got to be done,” Mayor Newton said. “We all know it’s going to take months.”
Commissioner John Hagle suggested the town get pointers from other communities.
“It’s going to take lots of input,” Mr. Hagle said. “Other towns, maybe other people who have replaced bulkheads, (we can ask) how they went about doing that. Maybe there are some tricks out there that other towns have figured out, something that might make it cheaper. We need to explore all the avenues we can to try and help with this very complex problem.”
