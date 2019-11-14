MOREHEAD CITY — City police charged Michael C. Meama, 46, of Atlantic Beach, with a DWI, driving without an operator’s license, open container and careless and reckless driving after he crashed a Hyundai Entourage at 1:43 a.m. Thursday on Old Gate Road in Morehead City.
Police say Mr. Meama was driving east on Old Gate Road at an excessive rate of speed when he ran off the road to the right, hit a mailbox and a medium-sized tree and started to roll. He then crashed into the home at 3015 Old Gate Road, bounced off the house, hit a boat and trailer that was pushed into a Camaro and hit a four-wheeler that then hit the house at 3013 Old Gate Road.
Police say people were home at the time of the crash, but nobody inside was hurt.
Mr. Meama was taken to Carteret Health Care by ambulance where he was charged with the four misdemeanors.
