DURHAM — In a release Wednesday, the state of North Carolina and the Federal Emergency Management Agency has reimbursed another $2.3 million to Carteret County for Hurricane Florence storm debris cleanup.
With $12.2 million already approved, Carteret County has now been reimbursed $14.5 million, according to FEMA.
“The removal of storm related debris is an important part of recovery after a hurricane like we experienced last September. Carteret County appreciates FEMA and the state reimbursing the cost of roadside debris removal in the county,” said Eugene Foxworth, assistant county manager.
FEMA’s Public Assistance program provides grants for state and local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations to reimburse the cost of debris removal, emergency protective measures and permanent repair work.
Public Assistance is a cost-sharing program. FEMA reimburses applicants at least 75% of eligible costs, and the remaining 25% is covered by the state. FEMA’s share for this project is nearly $1.8 million and the state’s share is more than $585,000. The federal share is paid directly to the state, which disburses funds to agencies, local governments and certain private nonprofit organizations that incurred costs.
