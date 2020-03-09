CARTERET COUNTY — There was a significant decrease in the county school system’s dropout rate and a slight decrease in students suspended from school in 2018-19 compared to the previous year, according to a consolidated data report released Thursday by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
According to data, the school system’s dropout rate was cut by more than half, a 64.5% decrease.
In 2018-19, 1.04% of county high school students dropped out, down from 2.70% the prior year. That represents 27 county high school students dropping out in 2018-19, down from 76 in 2017-18.
Carteret County Schools Interim Superintendent Richard Paylor congratulated staff for their hard work in reducing dropouts. While he and his staff are still analyzing data, he said Thursday, “I am pleased that our dropout rate has decreased significantly and credit that to our outstanding employees. Over the past few years, especially since Hurricane Florence, we have focused on building strong relationships with students, and I believe that has had an impact.”
He added, however, “One child dropping out of school and not graduating is one too many. As a school system, we are all seeking ways to keep students in school.”
The county dropout rate is below the state average of 2.01%. The state’s overall dropout rate decreased from 2.18% in 2017-18 to 2.01% in 2018-19.
The annual dropout rate report measures the number of students who attended any part of the 2018-19 school year and did not return to school for the 2019-20 school year.
Suspensions
The number of county students suspended in grades one through 12 in 2018-19 decreased by 2% from the previous year, with 964 short-term suspensions (one to 10 days) in 2018-19, down from 981 in 2017-18.
The number of long-term suspensions (more than 11 days) decreased as well, with three students placed on long-term suspension in 2018-19, down from three the previous year.
Mr. Paylor again congratulated administrators and staff for their efforts to curb disruptive behavior but keep students in the classroom.
“Students must be in school to learn,” he said. “A decrease is a testament to the strong school leadership in our school system in addressing negative behavior in creative and progressive manners. But understand, we will not tolerate threats to the safety of students or staff or interruption of learning.”
Statewide, the number of short-term suspensions decreased by 3.8% in 2018-19. There were 203,298 short-term suspensions in 2018-19, compared to 211,228 in 2017-18.
The number of long-term suspensions statewide decreased 12.77%, from 673 in 2017-18 to 587 in 2018-19.
Lesser offenses committed by students are often dealt with using in-school suspensions or short-term suspensions, which are out-of-school suspensions of one to 10 days. Principals usually make decisions about whether to suspend a student in-school or short-term or out-of-school and the duration of suspensions.
In-school suspensions are usually served in an in-school suspension classroom. When a school does not have an in-school suspension program or when offenses are more serious or chronic, they may be dealt with through short-term, out-of-school suspensions.
A serious offense may employ a long-term suspension as a consequence. Long-term suspensions last from 11 days up to the remainder of the school year. When a student is suspended long-term, the student may not return to their regular school for the duration of the suspension.
Districts may allow long-term suspended students to attend an alternative learning program or alternative school during their long-term suspensions. In Carteret County, students attend Bridges Alternative School on the campus of West Carteret High School.
No expulsions were reported in the county. Statewide, there were 23 expulsions in 2018-19, an increase of one from the 2017-18 academic year.
To see the full report, go to dpi.nc.gov/data-reports/dropout-and-discipline-data/discipline-alp-and-dropout-annual-reports.
