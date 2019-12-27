BEAUFORT — Investigators do not suspect foul play in a fire that destroyed several downtown businesses and apartments Dec. 22.
According to a Friday media release from County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis, the fire that broke out just after 5 a.m. at The Spouter Inn Restaurant & Bakery, at 218 Front St., resulted in a total loss of the building. In addition to The Spouter Inn, the building contained two other businesses, Tidal Treasures and Sweet Lilly Ru, as well as two downstairs apartments and four upstairs apartments that were home to eight residents.
Officials have previously stated all the individuals inside the building at the time of the blaze were safely evacuated with no reported injuries.
Mr. Lewis said fire marshals were able to enter the building late Sunday afternoon and identified and documented the fire’s area of origin. They also returned to document the area of origin once the smoke was suppressed.
As of Friday, the county fire marshal’s office is awaiting insurance company investigators and adjusters to visit the scene before disclosing its findings to the public. Mr. Lewis said there is no foul play suspected at this time.
At the time of the fire, 12 agencies worked to contain and suppress the fire under the direction of the Beaufort Fire Department.
The American Red Cross and The Salvation Army in Morehead City assisted displaced residents and provided assistance, including food and drinks, to emergency personnel working the fire. Local businesses and residents also supplied food to emergency personnel.
Carteret County tax records show the building was built in 1950 and measures 7,855 square feet. Based on the fact the roof collapsed, the building will have to be removed.
Mr. Lewis said once the structure is removed, investigators will learn more about the fire.
