BEAUFORT — Andrew Wigmore was the winner in a three-way Republican primary contest for a seat as a District Court 3B judge.
Mr. Wigmore beat incumbent Judge Peter Mack and newcomer Jennifer Dacey for the nomination. Judicial District 3B encompasses Carteret, Craven and Pamlico counties. Mr. Wigmore garnered 10,447 votes overall for about 44% of the total vote, with 98% of precincts reporting as of presstime. 5,424 of his votes came from Carteret County.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 230; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.