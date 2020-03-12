BEAUFORT — The County Board of Elections approved six more ballots in the March 3 primaries, inching closer to wrapping up the election.
None of the six ballots – four provisional and two supplemental absentee – approved at Wednesday’s meeting at the BOE offices off Live Oak Street affect the County Board of Education District 4 Republican primary, where the race hinges on 14 votes.
In that primary, incumbent Travis Day leads challenger Andrea Beasley.
The leftover ballots approved Wednesday include provisionals that needed further investigation by staff and two military ballots. Military ballots can be returned through 5 p.m. Thursday.
The BOE meets at 11 a.m. Friday to conduct the canvass of the March 3 races. At that time, results will be considered official.
In accordance with state statutes, candidates in the District 4 school board race have until 5 p.m. the first business day after canvass to request a recount – in this case, 5 p.m. Monday.
In other action at Wednesday’s meeting, the board:
- Reviewed incident reports and gave staff feedback on the March 3 primary.
- Discussed potential changes to precincts.
Contact Jackie Starkey at 252-726-7081, ext. 225; email jackie@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @jackieccnt.
