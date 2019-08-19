BEAUFORT — At their Monday evening regular session at the administration building on Court House Square, county commissioners listened to details about preliminary plans to convert a significant portion of Radio Island into an industrial park.
Spearheaded by Duke Energy, the proposal is part of the company’s Duke Energy Site Readiness Program. The program, according to County Economic Development Director Don Kirkman, is a means to prepare sites like Radio Island to host industrial parks.
“The goal of the program is to identify sites that have economic development potential,” Mr. Kirkman said. “Then to do an assessment of those sites to determine what needs to be done.”
Duke Energy has spearheaded similar projects that have led to industrial parks that serve companies like Boeing, Bridgestone and BMW, among others. In Carteret County, Duke Energy has retained South Carolina-based Strategic Development Group to complete a preliminary survey of Radio Island.
The N.C. Port Authority is the current owner of the property. Mr. Kirkman told county commissioners that, as of now, plans are to lease land instead of purchasing outright. The proposed site is 141 acres and lies to the west of Marine Road. In his presentation, Mr. Kirkman said the site is within Morehead City’s town limits and not their extra-territorial jurisdiction.
Although Mr. Kirkman presented the project to county commissioners, he admitted the county would have limited oversight relative to Morehead City.
“There really is not a county role in the actual permitting or development,” Mr. Kirkman said.
Preliminary plans for the site include three main development areas that can be configured into three buildings totaling 525,000 square feet or three buildings totaling 702,000 square feet. Both layouts include parking and water accesses.
This is a developing report.
