BEAUFORT — The novel coronavirus and how to prevent its spread was on the top of county commissioners’ minds during the board’s regular monthly meeting Monday.
The Carteret County Board of Commissioners met as scheduled Monday evening in the administration building in Beaufort, though attendees were seated further apart than usual in an effort to encourage social distancing, as recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Officials said they are closely following guidelines set forth by the CDC and local and state health officials regarding the coronavirus outbreak.
The county has created a Covid-19 task force, which meets via conference call twice daily and sends regular updates to residents, according to a release. Like many other local governments across the nation, the county is also limiting access to public buildings and encouraging residents to carry out business online or over the phone.
“Some of the changes that you’ll see from the county in the next week is that we’ve decided to follow suit with the recommendations from the CDC about limiting contact, so one of the things we’re asking folks to do is use online pay sources to pay tax bills and water bills and so forth,” County Manager Tommy Burns said. “…We have found that the majority of issues we were able to work out over the phone.”
Stephanie Cannon, director of the Carteret County Health Department, shared with commissioners the latest on the outbreak, including specific steps public health officials are taking to help prevent its spread. One of the biggest things she recommends is to practice social distancing by limiting the amount of time spent in public spaces and keeping at least 6 feet of distance between yourself and others. She also recommends continuing preventative measures like frequent hand washing and cleaning surfaces.
“Right now, the state of North Carolina is focusing on containment and mitigation strategies to try to slow the spread of the disease,” Ms. Cannon said. “That’s why you’ve heard the governor announce a ban on any gatherings over 100 people, and as of this afternoon (Monday), it sounds like he made a recommendation for gatherings over 50 (people).”
Commissioner Mark Mansfield asked Ms. Cannon about some of the rumors he’s come across surrounding COVID-19, especially about testing.
Ms. Cannon said, in general, the state sets the guidelines for who can be tested, though the independent company LabCorp has its own, less stringent guidelines. She said the guidelines change frequently as the situation evolves, but she did refute rumors that a person must be above a certain age or be on a ventilator to be tested for the disease.
Ms. Cannon also clarified that nobody in Carteret County who has requested testing and displays the symptoms for COVID-19 has been denied, however, the state does not recommend testing anyone who is asymptomatic. The most common symptoms are a fever, dry cough and shortness of breath. The elderly and immunocompromised populations are the most at risk for developing complications as a result of the illness.
As of Monday, Ms. Cannon said nearly 30 people in Carteret County had been tested for COVID-19, so far. She said the health department is working closely with Carteret Health Care and local medical providers to obtain specimens for testing. Until recently, the state has been limited in the number of testing kits available, but it is beginning to ramp up testing efforts and is making more kits available.
Ms. Cannon noted as of about 5 p.m. Monday, there were 36 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Carolina, with none reported in Carteret County, though she anticipates the numbers to rise in the coming days. By Tuesday afternoon the state was reporting 40 confirmed cases. There is a statewide database for pending and confirmed cases Ms. Cannon checks regularly for updates, and she said she will share with the public if there is a confirmed case in Carteret County.
Another of Ms. Cannon’s recommendations is for anyone who suspects they may have coronavirus to call their medical provider ahead of time instead of showing up to the office and potentially spreading the illness. In some cases, doctors are able to screen the patient at the curb and provide them with a protective mask. If a person does not have insurance or a regular primary care doctor, they can contact the health department instead.
For more information on COVID-19, visit the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website, ncdhhs.gov/coronavirus, or the CDC website, cdc.gov/conoravirus.
The latest on the county’s response can be found at carteretcountync.gov or on the county’s social media pages.
