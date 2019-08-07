MOREHEAD CITY —After winning a battle that began in June to keep their school open, it was cheers and smiles for 100 Marine Science and Technologies Early College High School students who reported for their first day of class Wednesday on the campus of Carteret Community College.
MaST Principal DeAnne Rosen and her staff, along with CCC and school system staff and administrators, were on hand to cheer students as they were dropped off in front of the Bryant Student Center. Staff and administrators lined the steps into the center, applauding and giving high fives and fist pumps to excited students.
“It’s been a roller coaster all summer, but our team remained optimistic,” Ms. Rosen said as she hugged students. “We had been reassigned to other schools, but continued to work behind the scenes so we were ready to hit the ground running if we won.”
After MaST staff took roll in the student center, students made their way to their high school, which is in a building just east of the student center.
Rising sophomore Zoe Elliott said she was thankful to be back in her school, which had nearly closed due to lack of state and county funding.
“I am very excited,” she said. “I’m still kind of in shock we have our school back. It is one of the best schools and has such great potential.”
The Carteret County Board of Education voted July 29 to keep the school open for the 2019-20 academic year, rescinding a previous decision the board made in June to close the school due to a lack of state and county funding. Some board members said they wanted to use county funds instead to save seven teaching positions expected to be cut due to lack of state and federal money.
While state leaders have not yet passed a budget, the current version includes funding for MaST and other early college high schools. In addition, CCC President Dr. John Hauser agreed to provide $180,000 in bookstore funds to keep the school open.
The school, a partnership between CCC and the school system, offers students a chance to receive college and high school credits simultaneously.
