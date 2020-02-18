INDIAN BEACH — The town’s board of commissioners is going forward from its regular council meeting Wednesday with a new commissioner, Michael Luther.
The board unanimously appointed Mr. Luther to the seat vacated by Allen Smith. Mr. Luther will complete Mr. Smith’s term. After being appointed, Mr. Luther took his oath of office from Town Manager Tim White. Mayor Stewart Pickett said Mr. Smith recommended Mr. Luther before stepping down at the Jan. 8 board meeting.
“We followed Allen’s recommendation because he wanted someone without an agenda and who would come in with an open mind,” Mayor Pickett said. “I endorse his recommendation.”
According to Mr. White, Mr. Luther is a national account manager for Big Rock Sports LLC, which he said “is one of the largest sporting goods distributors in the country.”
“Mike is responsible for managing key accounts within the chain business channel,” Mr. White said. “A Big Rock veteran of 18 years, he’s had multiple roles within the organization and over the last 10 years has had the opportunity to call on the largest mass merchants within the U.S.; Wal-Mart, West Marine, Dicks Sporting Goods, Gander Outdoors and Ace Hardware to name a few.”
Mr. Luther is originally from Newport. His wife, Toni, is from Salter Path; together they have two children, 9-year-old Jake and 13-year-old Hailey.
“In addition to being a family man, Mike has been a dedicated Shriner since 2011,” Mr. White said. “Mike is extremely passionate about raising money for the Shriners’ Hospitals and has held several leadership roles within the Crystal Coast Shrine Club.”
Among these roles are past president and current treasurer. Mr. White also said Mr. Luther is the director of the Crystal Coast Shriners Run, an annual race held in Emerald Isle to raise funds for the Shriners’ Hospitals.
Mr. Luther’s appointment was the first of two formal ceremonies at Wednesday’s meeting. Indian Beach Police Officer Tony Romero was promoted to lieutenant and received his badge at the meeting.
Also at the meeting, the board unanimously granted final plat approval for Roosevelt Cove, a 23-lot subdivision on Salter Path Road. As part of the approval, the board removed a 40-foot dwelling height limit.
Mr. White said the town planning board recommended the removal of the height limit, which is meant to apply to cluster home development – no longer part of Roosevelt Cove’s plat.
During public comments, resident Lauren Donnachie asked about the board’s position on a tentative state proposal to build a third bridge to Bogue Banks. This proposal is an option being considered as part of the state’s extension of Interstate 42, which will terminate near the Carteret-Craven county line.
Mayor Pickett said he doesn’t think there will ever be a third bridge to Bogue Banks, and even if one were seriously considered, he wouldn’t support it.
“That’s an idea that’s been floating around since I’ve been here (in Indian Beach),” the mayor said. “It’s never come to anything. I’m personally not in favor of it.”
The following also occurred at meeting:
- The board unanimously went into closed session to discuss personnel matters. No action was taken after the board came back into open session.
- The board unanimously approved, with one motion, two budget amendments. One adds $59,223.77 to the General Fund in Federal Emergency Management Agency reimbursement funds for damage from Hurricanes Florence and Dorian. The second records anticipated interest from the N.C. Capital Trust Beach Nourishment Fund.
- The board unanimously declared a 2013 Ford Explorer police vehicle as surplus.
- The board unanimously approved a loan agreement for a $250,000 loan with First Bank to refund the General Fund balance for expenses purchasing the property and building for the Indian Beach Police Station. This will triple the existing General Fund balance.
- Emerald Isle Town Manager Matt Zapp spoke during the meeting to inform the board and others that the Emerald Isle Fire Department Lifeguard Program is seeking host families for lifeguards for the 2020 summer tourism season. Residents interested in hosting a lifeguard may learn more at the town website emeraldisle-nc.org/.
