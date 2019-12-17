MOREHEAD CITY —A Newport man was charged by Morehead City police with DWI, felony hit-and-run and failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident Monday night after the 2008 Cadillac Escalade he was driving collided with two vehicles in different locations on Highway 70.
According to the police report provided by Capt. Tim Guthrie, Carlos Roberto Vazquez Morales, 27, was also charged for a stoplight violation and for not having an operator’s license.
Mr. Morales’ address is listed as 337 Howard Blvd., Lot 4A, Newport. The owner of the vehicle he was driving is listed in the report as Fabiola Salvador Lorenzo, no address listed.
In one accident, according to the report, Mr. Morales collided on Highway 70 with a vehicle driven by William-Tyler Dwayne Coffey of Kenly.
Mr. Morales allegedly struck the rear of that vehicle, according to the report, then began to travel west on Highway 70 and pulled into the parking lot of Circle K convenience store.
He then continued traveling west on the highway, finally running a red light at the intersection with Harris Road and collided with a vehicle driven by Curtis Vance Powell III of Greenville. That vehicle is owned by Matt Hagen Motors at 180 Harris Road.
The report from the Morehead City Police Department states the vehicle driven by Mr. Morales finally ran off the road and came to a stop.
However, Mr. Morales then allegedly took off on foot and, according to an email from Capt. Guthrie, “It appears the passenger in the (vehicle owned by Matt Hagen Motors), a 1999 Honda, Chase Richmond, was the person who detained the drunk driver until police arrived.”
Mr. Morales was taken to the Carteret County jail in Beaufort and placed under $15,000 secured bond.
As of 2 p.m. Tuesday, he was still listed as an inmate in the jail.
There were no significant injuries in the collisions.
