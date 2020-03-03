CARTERET COUNTY — Below is a full list of results in North Carolina’s 2020 Primary Election. It will be updated throughout the night of March 3.
The symbol (i) denotes incumbent candidates. After all precincts report, primary winners will be in bold. In federal, state and district races, overall results appear first, followed by county results in parenthesis.
Results are unofficial until canvass day, Friday, March 13.
Carteret County Board of Commissioners, District 03, Republican Party:
• Bob Cavanaugh (i)
• Chimer D. Clark Jr.
Carteret County Board of Education, District 02, Democratic Party:
• Jake Godwin (i)
• Jennifer Johnson
Carteret County Board of Education, District 02, Republican Party:
• Jerry Buttery
• Katie Statler
Carteret County Board of Education, District 04, Republican Party:
• Andrea Phillips Beasley
• Travis Day (i)
N.C. District Court Judge, District 03B, Seat 02, Republican Party:
• Jennifer J. Dacey
• Peter Mack (i)
• Andrew Wigmore
President, Constitution Party:
• Don Blankenship
• Charles Kraut
President, Green Party:
- Howie Hawkins
President, Democratic Party:
• Michael Bennet
• Joseph R. Biden
• Michael R. Bloomberg
• Cory Booker
• Pete Buttigieg
• Julian Castro
• John K. Delaney
• Tulsi Gabbard
• Amy Klobuchar
• Deval Patrick
• Bernie Sanders
• Tom Steyer
• Elizabeth Warren
• Marianne Williamson
• Andrew Yang
President, Libertarian Party:
• Max Abramson
• Ken Armstrong
• Dan Behrman
• Kenneth Blevins
• Souraya Faas
• Erik Gerhardt
• Jedidiah Hill
• Jacob Hornberger
• Jo Jorgensen
• Adam Kokesh
• John McAfee
• James Orlando Ogle
• Steve Richey
• Kim Ruff
• Vermin Supreme
• Arvin Vohra
President, Republican Party:
• Donald J. Trump (i)
• Joe Walsh
• Bill Weld
U.S. Senate, Democratic Party:
• Cal Cunningham
• Trevor M. Fuller
• Atul Goel
• Erica D. Smith
• Steve Swenson
U.S. Senate, Republican Party:
• Larry Holmquist
• Sharon Y. Hudson
• Thom Tillis (i)
• Paul Wright
N.C. Governor, Democratic Party:
• Roy Cooper (i)
• Ernest T. Reeves
N.C. Governor, Republican Party:
• Dan Forest
• Holly Grange
N.C. Lieutenant Governor, Democratic Party:
• Chaz Beasley
• Yvonne Lewis Holley
• Ron Newton
• Allen Thomas
• Bill Toole
• Terry Van Duyn
N.C. Lieutenant Governor, Republican Party:
• Buddy Bengel
• Deborah Cochran
• Renee Ellmers
• Greg Gebhardt
• Mark Johnson
• John L. Ritter
• Mark Robinson
• Scott Stone
• Andy Wells
N.C. Attorney General, Republican Party:
• Sam Hayes
• Jim O’Neill
• Christine Mumma
N.C. Auditor, Democratic Party:
• Luis A. Toledo
• Beth A. Wood (i)
N.C. Auditor, Republican Party:
• Tim Hoegemeyer
• Anthony (Tony) Wayne Street
N.C. Commissioner of Agriculture, Democratic Party:
• Walter Smith
• Jenna Wadsworth
• Donovan Alexander Watson
N.C Commissioner of Insurance, Republican Party:
• Mike Causey (i)
• Ronald Pierce
N.C. Commissioner of Labor, Republican Party:
• Josh Dobson
• Pearl Burris Floyd
• Chuck Stanley
N.C. Secretary of State, Republican Party:
• Chad Brown
• Michael LaPaglia
• E.C. Sykes
N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction, Democratic Party:
• James Barrett
• Constance (Lav) Johnson
• Michael Maher
• Jen Mangrum
• Keith A. Sutton
N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction, Republican Party:
• Craig Horn
• Catherine Truitt
N.C. Treasurer, Democratic Party:
• Dimple Ajmera
• Ronnie Chatterji
• Matt Leatherman
The results list is compiled by reporters Jackie Starkey and Elise Clouser using data from the Carteret County Board of Elections.
