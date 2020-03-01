MOREHEAD CITY — This year’s Winter Taste of Core Sound looked a little different than in years past.
The Hurricane Florence damage repairs to the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center on Harkers Island are close to being completed, so officials decided to hold the annual event in Morehead City over two nights.
The dinner portion was at Southern Salt Seafood on the waterfront. The space is smaller than the museum, so officials sold only 200 tickets, and the popular event sold out.
Those who attended the dinner were treated to a full buffet of winter seafood and game, a cash bar and an oyster bar, as well as live and silent auctions.
All proceeds raised during the night were donated to the Core Sound Waterfowl Museum and Heritage Center Redhead Society for education programs.
Saturday, at 806 Arendell St., the museum’s outreach location, decoy lovers were treated to a conversation about decoy collecting by Robbie Smith.
Mr. Smith is a member of the Carolina Decoy Collectors Association and a member of the museum’s board of directors.
During the presentation, Mr. Smith talked about collecting decoys and some facts about the hunting artifacts.
“One of the cool things about collecting decoys is the people who made the decoy originally, they did not make them for art,” Mr. Smith said. “They didn’t know that you guys would take them and collect them and put them on your shelves. For that reason, I think decoys are probably the finest indigenous American folk art there is.”
According to Mr. Smith, there are many reasons to collect decoys, whether it be for artistic value, a strong heritage background or financial values.
Mr. Smith said the most important thing for him when he started collecting decoys was building a network of friends who were knowledgeable about the subject, such as Jerry Talton and Casey Arthur, who are both members of the Core Sound Decoy Carvers Guild on Harkers Island.
“When you do that, it becomes fun,” he said. “Decoy collecting is not just about the decoys. It’s about the people and friendships you make along the way.”
Mr. Smith showcased many of the decoys that were made around Core Sound. He also showed a few birds that were carved in Maryland.
Mr. Smith also encouraged those who are interested in collecting decoys to collect literature on the subject, such as Carteret Waterfowl Heritage by local author Jack Dudley.
Purchasing the books will help collectors learn all they can about the decoys, according to Mr. Smith.
Another interesting thing about collecting decoys is the stories that they tell, he said. Many of the carvers add little details to the decoys, which can tell the collector about the carvers, where they lived and if the decoys were used in a hunting rig.
