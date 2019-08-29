NEWPORT — As Hurricane Dorian approaches Florida, the National Weather Service's Weather Forecast Office in Newport warns of the dangers of rip currents along the North Carolina coast this weekend.
The NWS office issued a briefing at 2 p.m. Thursday on potential affects from Dorian. While the hurricane isn't forecast to come anywhere near North Carolina, local meteorologists say the hurricane may create an elevated risk for rip currents through the weekend and through the week of Sept. 2-6.
"Uncertainty remains high in Dorian's forecast track next week," weather service meteorologists said in Thursday's briefing. "Long range forecasts can change significantly."
Rip currents are channeled currents flowing perpendicular to and away from the beach. The greatest surf zone hazard beachgoers face is rip currents, which can sweep even the strongest swimmers out to sea, and are particularly dangerous for weak and non-swimmers. Drownings occur when people are pulled offshore by a rip current, unable to keep themselves afloat and swim to shore.
Swimmers who find themselves caught in rip currents are advised not to swim against the current. Instead, they should remain calm and swim across the current, parallel to the shore, then work their way back to the shore slowly, at an angle. If a swimmer can't get out of the current or can't get back to shore, they should face the shore and signal for help.
