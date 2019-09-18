From time to time, I let my mind wander and ramble on about a few bits and pieces I think will better your fishing or promote ethical fishing habits.
Today is one of those days.
First of all, we have all seen this: someone on the pier or beach taking 15 or 20 minutes doing oral surgery on a flounder to extract a 50-cent hook. This past weekend, I watched someone down the beach do the same with a rat red (juvenile red drum), landed on a piece of cut bait. I can only imagine the released fish went belly up!
If you can’t get the hook out quickly, just cut your line as close to the hook as you can. Give the fish a chance. Catch and release only works if you release the fish alive, and that’s the intent, just release, but release it in as good condition as possible for survival. Check out the NCDMF ethical Fishing Guide (http://portal.ncdenr.org/web/mf/recreationalfishing).
---------------------
From time-to-time while fishing the point in Emerald Isle near Bogue Inlet I get the comment, “Doc, my tide tables are wrong.”
No, your tide tables are not wrong. Please note tide is vertical movement of water, up and down. Current is horizontal movement of water, and expected slack current lags behind the time of high or low tide. Specifically around Bogue Inlet and Beaufort inlet in the turning basin, the current lags about two hours behind the high and low tides.
So if low tide is at noon at Bogue Inlet, the current will continue to flow outward from the sound and reach slack current at around 2 p.m. Ditto for the Morehead City Port, which is important working around the slack current to effectively fish the inlet current. This also applies to rivers and creeks as you work inland from the ocean.
---------------------
I recently saw a post in Facebook asking readers to give advice on which braid to use.
There were many reasonable suggestions of everyone’s favorites. One commenter replied that he does not use braids anymore because the braided line cuts his guides and because of “wind knots.” This tells me that the angler has not used braid for probably the last 20 years and had a bad experience during the last millennium. Early on when some of the braids were made of polyamide fibers, aramid fibers were stronger than steel and used in radial tires and Kevlar bullet resistant vests. These fibers would notoriously cut rod guides, but today’s gel-spun polyethylene braids used in PowerPro and many other braids do not.
I have been using them for decades without any trouble. I do remember the days many years ago guides were not as hard as these today and even nylon monofilament would over time cut grooves in my rod tip guide.
As far as wind knots, I’ve covered this before, it’s operator error and not Mother Nature’s fault. Check out my article and you will not have trouble free braided fishing line experience for the rest of time, unless of course you forget to follow my recommendations, as I even do on occasion (https://www.ncoif.com/braided-line-trouble-free-usage-by-dr-bogus/).
---------------------
As far as the fishing, with Humberto out there, the surf and ocean are riled up with surfing swells making it very bumpy offshore and crashing along the beach with red-flag force.
Mid last week and over the weekend, the continued persistent northeast blow has mullet-blowed us, providing nice runs of bait mullets along the beach. This has finally started to get results in the catching category, not great, but signs of life.
There have been scattered speckled trout from Fort Macon to Pine Knoll Shores to Emerald Isle, and that includes the fishing piers. In addition, there are rat reds galore. These juvenile red drum, often around a year old, were showing in good numbers from Bogue Banks to Topsail Island and are mainly being caught on bits and pieces of cut bait and shrimp, but not so much on artificials, unfortunately. There are also occasional slot and above reds along Bogue Banks and Topsail too.
---------------------
When we have some cleaner water, there are also Spanish and blues, and false albacore have made an appearance.
These speedsters are eating the smaller baits, silversides and such, which have also come out on the mullet blows. I mentioned Fort Macon. There have been some over-slot red drum around the Coast Guard Station, and there was one other notable hookup, a tarpon from the Fort Macon surf hooked on a fish head … but not for long!
---------------------
Inside is still producing good catches of slot reds and nice quality trout in the marches and along the Intracoastal Waterway docks.
I have also heard of good catches of big pounder specks from Core Creek and Harlow Creek. If you are using crunchy baits of live shrimp, there are nice black drum and good catches of sheepshead. As the sheepshead start to head back out into the ocean, we could see nice catches from the ocean fishing piers.
This time of year, one of the targets is the old drum in the Neuse River, and since the departure of Dorian, the bite has been en fuego. I have heard of good catches in the Cedar Island area.
---------------------
Now for Bogue Banks and Topsail Island Piers.
Oceanana Pier reports trout on finger mullet, blues, Spanish to 8 pounds and pompano starting to show.
Bogue Inlet Pier has had a good week with specks caught on everything from Gotcha plugs to frozen sand fleas and live mullet. Fish were 16 to 18 inches. There are also rat reds, blues and Spanish. I even saw a nice pompano. The biggest problem is the sharks harassing anything on a hook, but it has been fun to watch the aerial acrobatics of the spinners. There is loads of bait, mullet and silversides around the pier. Surprisingly (and irritating), the surf around the pier was very slow.
Seaview Pier reports Spanish, blues and speckled trout.
Surf City Pier reports slow fishing with some Spanish, specks, blues and a few spots.
Jolly Roger Pier had a couple nice kings last week, a 32-pounder and a 40-pounder. They also report short pups, Spanish, blues and specks.
Offshore, before the Humberto’s swells the wahoo bite was also on fire especially northeast of the Big Rock, with scattered mahi-mahi in the mix. The king bite in close is still good for smaller fish, but the big fish are 10 miles and farther out.
Hopefully things will really pick up after Humberto leaves us. Next week, some more Reese’s Pieces. Enjoy!
