BEAUFORT — Several Down East property owners are seeking a restraining order to stop two state agencies from working on utility lines for the proposed Harkers Island bridge replacement.
Hollis and Carol Batson, Lawrence and Elizabeth Baldwin and Baldwin-Batson Owners’ Association Inc. filed Feb. 28 with the Carteret County Clerk of Superior Civil Court an application for a temporary restraining order against the N.C. Coastal Resources Commission and the N.C. Department of Transportation. A motion hearing for this application is scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday in Carteret County Superior Civil Court.
This consolidated motion hearing is related to three petitions filed July 3, 2019, by the Batsons and Baldwins, the third of which they filed jointly as an owners’ association. The property owners are seeking a hearing before an administrative law judge to contest a major Coastal Area Management Act permit for NCDOT to build a replacement bridge from the mainland to Harkers Island.
According to the proposed temporary restraining order, the intent of the order is to stop ongoing utility line work at the site of the proposed replacement bridge. The Batsons and Baldwins have alleged the proposed replacement bridge will affect their riparian rights, as well as have negative environmental effects on nearby Jane Creek.
“The scope of (the) petitioners’ requested TRO is narrowly tailored to minimize any potential impacts to Respondent Coastal Resources Commission (CRC) and Respondent North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT),” the application for the restraining order said.
According to the proposed restraining order, if the court grants the order, NCDOT will be restrained from performing any further site preparation, staging, constructing, building or developing utility line work on the Harkers Island end of the proposed bridge replacement. It doesn’t, however, prevent work from continuing on the mainland end of the project.
NCDOT wouldn’t be required to remove staged equipment and materials, except for any that are on portions of the Baldwin-Batson subdivision or “upon any portions of accreted lands as defined within (the) Petitioners’ Judicial Review Petitions.”
