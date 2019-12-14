OCEAN — Croatan High School agriculture and Future Farmers of America students have been busy caring for and selling poinsettias just in time for Christmas.
Of the 220 poinsettias the school received this year, only 50 are left, and agriculture education teacher Will Sutton said he’d like to sell them by Thursday. Schools let out for Christmas break Friday.
There are two colors still available, red and white. The plants are $9 apiece, and proceeds benefit the school’s FFA program.
Mr. Sutton and his students have overcome many obstacles to sell the popular Christmas plants this year because Hurricane Florence destroyed the school’s greenhouse in 2018.
“We’re just now getting our greenhouse fully restored, and our water pump just went out,” Mr. Sutton said Thursday. “We’re having to water the plants using cups.”
The school traditionally grows poinsettias to sell each December, but this year Mr. Sutton said he ordered plants from Fowler’s Nursery in Clayton.
“They sell at a special price to FFA programs, and their plants are beautiful,” he said. He added that he hopes to return to growing plants next year, weather permitting.
“We still want to provide Carteret County with poinsettias,” he said. “Even if we don’t grow them ourselves, we want people to get their share of North Carolina plants.”
When Hurricane Florence hit in September 2018, the school was in the process of growing poinsettias in the greenhouse. With help from his students, Mr. Sutton managed to save most of last year’s crop, which was sold to churches and businesses.
It was pretty remarkable considering the greenhouse roof came off, the heater and fans were destroyed and waterlines and the electrical system were damaged.
The school hosts an annual Christmas in the Greenhouse open house the first week of December to sell the bulk of their poinsettias. This year’s event was Dec. 5. While the majority of the plants were sold, Mr. Sutton wants to see the remainder find a good home for Christmas.
He also plans to make next year’s Christmas in the Greenhouse bigger and better.
“We’ve been adding more and more Christmas lights each year,” Mr. Sutton said. “I’d eventually like to see us do something like Mike’s Farm,” which is a farm in Beulaville that does a Christmas light display each year.
FFA member Heather Shumate, a junior, is among the students who have been involved with the poinsettia program. As well as enjoying working with plants, Heather said she likes raising funds to support the club.
“The FFA organization allows students to explore job opportunities and learn about where their food is from,” she said. “It’s a great program.”
Those wanting to purchase poinsettias can contact Mr. Sutton at william.sutton@carteretk12.org.
For those purchasing poinsettias, here are a few tips from FTD, on online floral company, on their care:
• Poinsettias grow best during the winter months, which is why they are the most popular potted plant during the holidays. With good care, a poinsettia can maintain its beauty for longer than the Christmas season. Since the plants are from the tropics, they prefer surroundings that simulate that type of environment.
• Because poinsettias are from Central America, they are used to a fair amount of sun. Place plants near a well-lit window so they can receive the proper amount of sunlight. East-facing windows are best so they catch the morning glow and afternoon shade. Make sure no part of the plant touches the window pane, as this may harm the poinsettia.
• You should water poinsettias whenever the soil is dry or you see some of the leaves are wilting. The key is to let the water drain out the bottom, and make sure the poinsettia is not sitting in water. If the area where the poinsettia is sitting tends to be dry, you may find yourself watering it daily.
• To maintain poinsettia blooms, keep temperatures between 65 and 75 degrees F. Make sure to protect them from dramatic temperature drops, as this will cause their leaves to prematurely wilt. For best results, keep the poinsettia in a warm room and mist it daily.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.