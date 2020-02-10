MOREHEAD CITY — The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors will host a two-day workshop session to set goals for the coming year in lieu of its regular monthly meeting.
The board will meet Tuesday and Wednesday at the Islander Resort in Emerald Isle beginning at 9 a.m. each day. The purpose of the meetings is to discuss the tourism authority’s goals and plans for the coming year. There will be no set agenda for the meeting and the sessions will be discussion based.
During last year’s strategic planning sessions, the board discussed the possibility of rebranding the TDA. Some board members noted, anecdotally, they noticed not many people outside of Carteret County know about where the Crystal Coast is located. They thought helping increase locational awareness could drive additional tourism to the county.
Ultimately, the board did not totally rebrand but updated its tagline declaring the Crystal Coast “North Carolina’s southern Outer Banks.” The authority also updated its logo, keeping the classic lighthouse motif but changing the font to be more readable.
In addition, the TDA’s marketing partners, the Tombras Group and the Zimmerman Agency, have ad campaigns in the works aimed at increasing the locational awareness of the Crystal Coast.
The board will likely discuss what direction it wants to take with marketing in the future at its coming strategy meetings.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
