Here’s a look at animals ready for adoption through the County Humane Society on Hibbs Road near Newport. Tula, a 2-month-old female kitten, needs a loving home, as does Loomis, a 3-year-old neutered male terrier mix. The Humane Society is offering a special on cats and kittens, with kittens $75 and adult cats $100, with spay and neuter vouchers included, and spayed and neutered cats and kittens $50. (Cheryl Burke photos)