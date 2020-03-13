BEAUFORT — Authorities have arrested a Carteret County couple after their 4-year-old daughter tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines.
The Carteret County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Bridget Slaughter Brown, 35, and Dustin Cory Willis, 35, in a release Friday. Both are charged with misdemeanor child abuse.
CCSO detectives received a child abuse neglect report from the Carteret County Department of Social Services, prompting an investigation at a residence. The report indicated Ms. Brown and Mr. Willis, who live at separate homes, are suspected of openly using drugs at the residence.
The child was ordered removed from the home, and hair follicle testing revealed the child tested positive for methamphetamine and amphetamines.
Ms. Brown and Mr. Willis were placed in the Carteret County jail in Beaufort Thursday under $5,000 secured bonds and are scheduled to appear in court on a later date.
Ms. Brown was released Thursday, according to Mobile Patrol.
CCSO said the investigation is ongoing.
