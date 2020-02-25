cedar point —Town commissioners Tuesday night will hold a public hearing and consider approval of a Unified Development Ordinance text amendment that would remove the planning board from the process of approving special-use zoning permits.
The board’s regular monthly meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in town hall off Sherwood Avenue.
The other major item on the agenda will be the annual audit report from Greg Adams of Thompson, Price, Scott, Adams & Co. There will also be reports from town commissioners and staff.
The planning board, during its meeting last month, unanimously recommended approval of the text amendment to remove itself from the special-use permit process.
Town Administrator David Rief recommended the change. Until he was hired late last year, he had been a Kinston-based attorney who represented a number of local governments in eastern North Carolina.
He told the planning board the change would clean up the special-use process.
Planning board member T.J. Williams said he liked the administrator’s proposal because it was more clear and easier for applicants to understand.
Mr. Rief said it would put less burden on the applicants and those who oppose special-use permit applications, and more on the town commissioners, who are elected to make policy decisions.
Commissioners already make the final decisions on special-use permit applications, but under the UDO, the planning board hears the requests first and makes a recommendation to the commission.
Under the proposed change, special-use permit applications would continue to go first to the administrator, who would determine whether the application is complete, including the payment of all required application fees.
If the administrator determines the application is complete, they would schedule a public hearing before the board of commissioners. During the hearing, any person or their attorney will provide factual testimony, and any party with legal standing may make legal arguments and ask questions of others who provide testimony.
After the hearing, the commissioners may approve the permit, deny it or approve it with conditions.
To approve a permit, commissioners must find that the use conforms to the character of the neighborhood, that adequate measures will be taken to provide ingress and egress to minimize traffic hazards and traffic congestion and that adequate utilities are available for the proposed use.
They must also find that the proposed use will not impede orderly development and improvement of surrounding property and that it will not be detrimental to or endanger public health, safety or general welfare.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
