Elementary
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public elementary and middle schools:
Monday, March 2: cheese sticks, marinara dipping sauce, Carolina pork barbecue sandwich, spinach, buttery carrot coins, chilled pineapple, milk.
Tuesday, March 3: chicken breast nugget, garlic bread stick, ham and cheese sub, French fries, green beans, chilled applesauce, milk.
Wednesday, March 4: deluxe chicken sandwich, corndog, broccoli and cheese, side salad, pear crisp, milk.
Thursday, March 5: chicken and pasta, whole wheat roll, cheeseburger, sweet potato fries, baked beans, orange slices, milk.
Friday, March 6: personal cheese pizza, turkey and cheese wrap, garden peas, sliced peaches, milk.
A choice of low-fat or skim milk is available with all meals. Fruits, fruit juice, vegetables and peanut butter sandwiches are available with lunch.
High school
These lunches will be served this week at the county’s public high schools:
Monday, March 2: cheese sticks, marinara dipping sauce, spinach, buttery carrot coins, chilled pineapple, milk.
Tuesday, March 3: chicken breast nugget, whole wheat roll, French fries, green beans, fruit cocktail, milk.
Wednesday, March 4: corndog, broccoli and cheese, side salad, pear crisp, milk.
Thursday, March 5: grilled chicken salad, whole wheat roll, sweet potato fries, cheesy refried beans, side salad, milk.
Friday, March 6: personal cheese pizza, garden peas, pears and whipped topping, milk.
Fruits, vegetables, pizza, hamburgers or cheeseburgers, chicken nuggets or chicken fillet sandwiches, French fries and whole wheat rolls are also available at lunch.
Breakfast
These breakfasts will be served this week at the county’s public schools:
Monday, March 2: cereal variety, graham crackers, apple juice, sliced peaches, milk.
Tuesday, March 3: French toast sticks, orange pineapple juice, strawberry applesauce, milk.
Wednesday, March 4: donut mini, chilled applesauce, grape juice, milk.
Thursday, March 5: peanut butter and jelly minis, orange juice, banana, milk.
Friday, March 6: frosted strawberry, pop tart, grape juice, fresh tangerine, milk.
