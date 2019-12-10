EMERALD ISLE —The town police department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating two white males wanted for questioning regarding the passing of counterfeit money at the Coastal Mart in Emerald Isle Monday morning.
The individuals were last seen leaving the store operating a dark Blue Ford Escort station wagon with a dent in the passenger rear quarter panel and an EI sticker just below the window on the back of the vehicle. The Ford had Minnesota license plate 846ULU.
Anyone with information regarding the identity or whereabouts of the subjects or the vehicle is asked to contact Det. Brian Probst with the Emerald Isle Police Department at 252-354-2021.
