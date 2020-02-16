EMERALD ISLE — The Crystal Coast Tourism Development Authority Board of Directors has selected the software development company SimpleView to carry out an update of the tourism authority’s website.
The TDA board met Tuesday and Wednesday at the Islander Resort in Emerald Isle to talk strategic planning for the year and beyond. Part of the discussions centered around developing a five-year plan that would not only include the TDA’s overarching strategies for supporting tourism, but also provide the authority guidance on ensuring taxpayer dollars are being spent wisely.
To that end, TDA Executive Director Jim Browder and Board Chairman Trace Cooper proposed carrying out more frequent reviews of the authority’s advertising partners. The TDA works with two groups. The Tombras Group primarily handles advertising and marketing, as well as managing the TDA’s website. The Zimmerman Agency manages public relations. Both agencies’ contracts are due to expire this year.
“Even if we love what our agencies are doing for us, I think we have an obligation to shop it every several years just to make sure that pricing is still current,” Mr. Cooper said. “This is taxpayers’ dollars; we need to be looking at this.”
At an upcoming meeting, the board will likely extend the Tombras and Zimmerman contracts for six months or a year after they expire to allow an outside company enough time to do a thorough review. Mr. Browder said the authority could decide to stay with the agencies or look for new ones, but either way, it was time for the TDA to do its “due diligence” to review them.
Mr. Browder first brought up the need for a website upgrade during January’s board meeting, saying it has been nearly six years since it was last redone, and many parts of the website, found at crystalcoastnc.org, are outdated and in need of an overhaul. At the time, he introduced the board to SimpleView, which is unique in that it builds websites exclusively for destination marketing organizations like the TDA.
The board seemed to like what it saw of SimpleView but requested more information before making a decision last month. Mr. Browder returned with price comparisons between SimpleView, Tombras and a local company, Morehead City-based BG Digital Group.
Based on cost estimates, Tombras could build a new website for a one-time fee of $50,000 plus $150,000 in annual costs, while SimpleView offered a one-time fee of $36,000 plus an annual fee of about $56,000. BG Digital was cheaper than both companies by far, but Mr. Browder said the local firm was probably not equipped for the job because it would be a large undertaking.
Not only was the pricing better compared to Tombras, but the board seemed to like the variety of tools and services SimpleViews offers its clients. Since it is exclusively for tourism-centered outfits, SimpleView integrates seamlessly with other programs used for managing bookings and other tasks.
“One of the benefits of SimpleView is that this is what they do,” Mr. Cooper said.
SimpleView estimates it will take about 34 weeks to build a website for the TDA, and Mr. Browder hopes to get started on it as soon as possible to potentially roll it out by the end of the year.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.