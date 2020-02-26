CARTERET COUNTY — With North Carolina’s 2020 Primary Election set for Tuesday, voters have just a few more opportunities to cast an early ballot.
One-stop early voting continues weekdays through Friday at three sites across Carteret County from 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. The period will conclude Saturday, with the only weekend opportunity to vote. Saturday hours at all three sites are 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
“We’re expecting Friday and Saturday to be our busiest days,” County Board of Elections Director Caitlin Sabadish told the News-Times Tuesday afternoon.
By the time one-stop sites closed Tuesday night, 3,415 county voters had cast a ballot in the primary races, about 6.5% of registered voters.
Of the three sites, the County BOE office on Live Oak Street in Beaufort has been the most popular, followed by Fort Benjamin Park Recreation Center in Newport and with Western Park Community Center in Cedar Point rounding out the pack.
This week, the number of voters taking advantage of one-stop has ticked up slightly, and Ms. Sabadish said she expects momentum to continue through the close of polls this weekend.
“I think Saturday will be popular, just because it’s the last chance (before Election Day),” she noted.
For those who reside in Carteret County but aren’t registered to vote, this week will be the last chance to do so. Those who would like to register and cast a ballot the same day can do so through Saturday at any of the three sites by bringing proof of residential address, such as a water bill.
The local BOE could not provide the number of same-day registrations this cycle by presstime. The deadline to request an absentee ballot in next week’s primary has passed, but those who have received their mail-in ballot must complete it and have it mailed, postmarked no later than 5 p.m. Election Day. The BOE must receive the ballot by Friday, March 6 for it to be counted.
For more information on registration status, one-stop sites or which races you are eligible to vote in, contact the BOE at 252-728-8460.
