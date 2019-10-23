NEWPORT — A portion of Hibbs Road in Newport will temporarily close in both directions Saturday through Sunday for weekend roadwork.
The N.C. Department of Transportation placed a sign near the intersection of Hibbs and Highway 70 warning drivers of the upcoming road closure. According to NCDOT’s website, drivenc.org, the closure will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday and last through 7 p.m. Sunday.
The website states, “Contractor is widening and placing a new surface layer of asphalt on Hibbs Rd near the intersection of US70. Expected impact to traffic is High.”
NCDOT provides several alternate routes for detoured drivers. For those coming from Highway 70 east, the department says to continue past Hibbs Road for approximately 2.3 miles, turn right onto McCabe Road and continue 1.1 miles to the intersection with Highway 24. Then turn right at the stop sign and proceed 3.1 miles to Hibbs Road, turn right back onto Hibbs and proceed to your destination.
For drivers coming from Highway 70 west, turn left onto McCabe Road and follow the same directions as above to get back onto Hibbs.
From Highway 24 east, continue past Hibbs Road for about 3.1 miles. Turn left at McCabe Road and proceed 1.1 miles to the intersection of Highway 70. At the stop sign, turn left back onto Highway 70 west. For those coming from Highway 24 west, turn left at McCabe Road and follow the same directions as above to get to Highway 70.
The DriveNC website lists a similar road closure the weekend of Saturday through Sunday, Nov. 2-3 at the same location in both directions. The contractor is expected to place the final asphalt surface. The closure is scheduled to begin 9 a.m. Nov. 2 and end 7 p.m. Nov. 3, and the same detours are in effect.
For more information about the upcoming road closure and others, visit drivenc.gov.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
