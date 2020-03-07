Most Popular
Articles
- Primary Election 2020 results
- Former Indian Beach manager tapped for Newport post
- Beaufort officials not ready to declare cause of Spouter Inn fire
- Cape Carteret police seek information after cat shot dead
- Another East loss leads to another round of questions about nontraditional programs
- County gets state permit for Atlantic Harbor dredging project
- Wigmore takes District Court Republican win
- Officials move forward with shellfish lease rule changes
- Close school board race could result in recount; Dem race headed to runoff
- Letter to the Editor: Morals and decency
Images
Videos
Commented
- Time for a change in leadership (30)
- School choice: path to American Dream (19)
- Who do we need as commissioners? (18)
- Honor Code lost (12)
- County talks jail expansion (10)
- Letter to the Editor: What is happening in local Republican politics? (9)
- County board supports 2nd Amendment rights (8)
- Education control needs to change (8)
- In storm’s wake, residents face off against contractor fraud (7)
- Debunking MaST rumors for the Board of Education (6)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.