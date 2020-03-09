cape carterEt — Town commissioners and others who attend the board’s meeting Monday night will hear a presentation by N.C. Department of Transportation officials on a plan that could turn Highway 24 into a “superstreet.”
The commission’s monthly meeting will begin at 6 p.m. in town hall off Dolphin Street.
Commissioners heard a presentation on the plan last year from Town Manager Zach Steffey and voted unanimously to oppose it. However, they have not yet heard a formal presentation from NCDOT.
The concept is the result of an ongoing Highway 24 corridor study and could eliminate the center turn lane and replace it with a median for all or most of its distance in Carteret County. In addition, it could eliminate most left turns, requiring motorists to go increased distances to turn to get to some locations.
Under the plan, which has not yet been funded, there would also be major changes to the intersection of Highway 24 and Highway 58, the main commercial district in Cape Carteret.
Commissioners particularly cited the possible loss of businesses in their opposition.
The other major item on the agenda is consideration of a resolution to create a disaster relief fund in the town budget.
The town reserves 28% of its operating budget for such things, but Hurricane Florence in 2018 showed that wasn’t adequate.
The town recently received two payments from the state associated with Hurricane Florence, which brought its unrestricted fund balance to $977,528.
Mr. Steffey recommends the town restrict $250,000 in addition to the 28% of the operating budget, which for 2019-20 was $1.65 million.
The proposed disaster relief fund, if approved, would be available for use when the mayor declares a state of emergency.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email Brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
